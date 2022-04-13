PF&R: Person found dead after early morning house fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a house fire in the Cully neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 3:40 a.m., PF&R crews were called out to a fire in the 4700 block of Northeast 57th Avenue.

Crews arrived to the scene and found fire showing from the front of a one-story home. PF&R said the fire had spread throughout the home and was showing from windows on other sides.

One person was outside the home when crews got there and was taken to an area hospital with possible smoke inhalation. It was reported that another person was still inside the burning home. During a search, PF&R said crews located a person dead inside.

No additional details about the fire have been released at this time. An investigation is underway.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information is released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.