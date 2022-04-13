Power still off for hundreds, crews prepare for more outages

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of Portland metro area residents are still in the dark after a record April snowstorm knocked power out to thousands of costumers Monday.

Portland General Electric said 650 crew members are out working to get the lights back on in their service area. At its peak, 77,000 costumers were without power. As of Tuesday afternoon, less than 5,000 costumers are still in the dark.

A spokesperson for PGE said crews are focusing their work on higher elevations, like in the West Hills, and Gresham.

Susan Songer, a southwest Portland resident, told FOX 12 her power came back on late Tuesday morning after going out at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

“After our five day power outage last year we stocked up on firewood, which helped a little bit,” Songer said.

With more wet, heavy snow predicted for Wednesday, Songer said she’s prepared for downed trees to take out power lines again. She and her husband thought about getting a generator, but is leaning against it because of the pollutants.

“Let’s see if we can get through this without any supplemental help,” Songer said. “In the bigger picture it’s not that big of a deal.”

Crews all across Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington are getting ready for more reported power outages.

Dameon Pesanti, a spokesperson for Clark Public Utilities said this April snow came as surprise, but his crews are ready and his team is fully staffed.

“The good thing is, our crews were work working all winter, responding to snow storms,” Pasenti said. “They were prepared for it, they were seasoned for it.”

To prepare for the next outage, Pasenti recommends having flashlights that are easily accessible, having non-perishable food on hand, and unplugging sensitive electronics like televisions and computers.

To help crews in the field, Pasenti said turn your porch light on so crews can see which houses still do not have power. That’ll keep crews moving more efficiently so they do not have to go back to an area they thought they restored power.

“If we get some snow and it’s similar to anything we saw yesterday, it’s entirely possible to see more outages,” Pasenti said.

