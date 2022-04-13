Advertisement

PPB: Armed suspect arrested in stolen vehicle, 200 rounds of ammunition seized following pursuit

A handgun and 200 rounds of ammunition were seized by officers.
By FOX 12 Staff
Apr. 13, 2022
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One man is in custody after attempting to escape officers in a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct, officers with the Neighborhood Response Team located the stolen vehicle with an armed unresponsive person.

Before an arrest could be made, the driver woke up and fled in the stolen Subaru Outback. Officers then spiked the vehicle’s tires.

PPB recovered the vehicle following a brief pursuit.
PPB recovered the vehicle following a brief pursuit.(PPB)

The vehicle was later located by officers on Hayden Island and 39-year-old Gregory Walker was arrested. According to PPB, along with the handgun, 200 rounds of ammunition were seized.

Walker was subsequently charged him with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude and felon in possession of a firearm.

The PPB noted this was the second time in a near 24-hour period an armed suspect fled in a stolen vehicle from officers.

