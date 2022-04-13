Sheriff: 54 pounds of meth, 3,000 counterfeit pills seized in Washington County during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Westside Interagency Narcotics team seized a large amount of drugs as part of an ongoing investigation, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into a county-wide drug trafficking organization began in Feb. 2022. As part of the investigation, the sheriff’s office and the Beaverton Police Department recently conducted a traffic stop on a related vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said 54 pounds of methamphetamine and 3,000 blue “M30″ Oxycodone pills believed to be counterfeit pills pressed with Fentanyl were seized.

A suspect was taken into custody for multiple commercial drug offenses. The sheriff’s office did not provide the name of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

