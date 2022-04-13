Two suspects identified in armed robbery of Troutdale Outlet Mall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department has identified two suspects arrested following an armed robbery at the Troutdale Outlet Mall.

Deputies say 48-year-old Jonathan M. Wright has been booked and charged with attempted murder in the first-degree, robbery in the first degree and felony elude. The second robbery suspect, 31-year-old Kayla Rae Davis, has been booked and charged with robbery in the first degree and felony elude.

Police are still looking for a third suspect, described as a white female, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

The robbery happened Tuesday just before 4 p.m. when deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Troutdale Outlet Mall. It was reported that three people used a gun in a robbery of a retail store. Deputies later learned the suspects pointed a gun at a security guard.

As they were responding, deputies attempted to stop the suspects’ car. The car did not stop and traveled west on I-84. A deputy used spike strips, which flattened at least one of the tires. The car exited and headed north on Northeast 238th Drive.

While driving west on Northeast Sandy Boulevard, shots were fired from the car. A bullet hit a deputy’s car on the left side of the grille, right below the driving position. If it would’ve been a few feet higher, it would’ve hit the deputy. No deputies were injured.

Deputies said the suspects’ car later crashed westbound on NE Sandy Blvd. when it hit another car. Two suspects were immediately arrested.

Anyone with information related to the third suspect’s identity or whereabouts, is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or the MCSO Tip Line at 503-988-0560. Refer to police report number 22-15330.

