The Timbers and Thorns join forces for Ukraine benefit match

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns FC and Portland Timbers are joining forces for a charity match benefiting Ukrainian children and families affected by the ongoing war.

The match, referred to as PTFC For Peace, will take place April 27 at Providence Park with kickoff set for 6 p.m. and is free to the public with an encouraged donation.

“Soccer is a universal and unifying sport, and as professionals, it’s important for us to use our platform for those in need and right now that’s Ukraine,” said Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair. “This is something we’ve wanted to do as a club for years, and I couldn’t think of a better reason to pull it off now than to raise money for an important cause.”

The Thorns FC said Wednesday all donations will be matched up to $100,000 and go directly to support UNICEF’s relief efforts in Ukraine and bordering countries.

Timbers midfielder Diego Chara and Thorns FC defender Kelli Hubly will co-captain one team and Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair and Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco will co-captain the other team. Players for each team will be announced on the Timbers website and social media ahead if the match.

“I always believe we are stronger together, and I’m excited to be able to play in a match that means so much more than soccer,” said Timbers midfielder Diego Chara. “This is an opportunity for us as players, as a club and as a city to help the people of Ukraine in an incredibly difficult time.”

The two teams will square off in a 60-minute match. If tied, the match will move to a shootout to determine a winner.

The match will be streamed on both The Thorns and Timbers websites.

