Vancouver missing person case closed following identification of remains

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A missing person case has been closed in Washington four years after it was first opened by the Vancouver Police Department.

The Vancouver P.D. says investigators have positively identified the body of Ashanti Conde who was last seen Feb. 22, 2018 with Michael Conley in Brush Prairie. Both Conde and Conley were seen leaving the area in a Cadillac sedan. Conley was reported missing Feb. 27, while Conde was reported missing March 11 after family reported several weeks of no communication.

On Feb. 24, 2018, witnesses reported seeing a Cadillac sedan crashed in a rural area of Skamania County, just north of the Dougan Falls area.

Conley’s body was later discovered near the snow-covered Cadillac with no signs of foul play on March 9, 2018. Despite Clark County Search & Rescue’s continued efforts, no sign of Conde was found until Sept. 26, 2021 when the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, along with Clark County Search & Rescue, searched near the vehicle’s crash site again, discovering remains in an area described as “very rugged, and steep.”

Vancouver P.D. was notified March 31 the remains had returned as a positive match for Conde. With the recovery of remains and identification, the department closed the missing person’s case.

Information related to the death of Conde is being handled by the Skamania County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Skamania County Coroner’s Office.

