Drier and Warmer Day Friday

Through the evening we will see partly cloudy skies and have a chance for thunderstorms which could produce hail, lightning and downpours. Likely many of us will see a few showers before midnight.

Late tonight things start to dry out and remain that way for most of the overnight hours. By early tomorrow morning, there is a chance for a shower, which could be rain or a mixed precipitation. Our snow level will be around 1,000-1,500 feet tomorrow morning, so nothing will be sticking, just some wet flakes in the rain possibly. By noon, things are dry and mostly sunny here in the western valleys. Temperatures should warm up into the mid to upper 50s. While we stay dry, the coast will see some scattered showers tomorrow afternoon.

By Saturday, we return to showery weather west of the Cascades and widespread snow into eastern Oregon. Temperatures will be back down into the low 50s.

For Sunday we get another change. Conditions will dry late Saturday and Sunday will bring partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. We will see a warm day, with temperatures likely into the low 60s. It will be a nice day for anyone with Easter plans.

Once Monday hits though, we’re back to the wet weather. We expect rain most of the day Monday, showers for Tuesday, another rainy day Wednesday and more showers for Thursday. The good news with this wet weather is that temperatures will be much closer to normal and our lows will be back into the 40s.

