Eugene Starbucks votes in favor of unionizing, marking first in Oregon
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – Baristas and other employees at a Eugene Starbucks have voted unanimously towards unionizing, the first to make the vote in Oregon.
The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon via the SBWorkersUnited twitter account, referencing a 17-0 vote in favor of union representation.
According to nonprofit More Perfect Union, all eight Starbucks stores in Eugene have filed to unionize. Across the United States, roughly 180 stores have union votes scheduled in the coming months.
The first Starbucks’ locations to vote in favor of unions came in December at three stores in Buffalo, New York.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.