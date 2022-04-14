Eugene Starbucks votes in favor of unionizing, marking first in Oregon

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – Baristas and other employees at a Eugene Starbucks have voted unanimously towards unionizing, the first to make the vote in Oregon.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon via the SBWorkersUnited twitter account, referencing a 17-0 vote in favor of union representation.

In a truly stunning victory, workers in Eugene won their vote unanimously (17-0) and are the first store in Oregon to unionize! This makes the FOURTH store within three days to win their union unanimously.



Partners are speaking loud and clear @Starbucks. — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) April 13, 2022

According to nonprofit More Perfect Union, all eight Starbucks stores in Eugene have filed to unionize. Across the United States, roughly 180 stores have union votes scheduled in the coming months.

NEW: Every Starbucks store in Eugene, Oregon, has filed to unionize with @SBWorkersUnited 👀https://t.co/Owmwgi3A9a — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) March 2, 2022

The first Starbucks’ locations to vote in favor of unions came in December at three stores in Buffalo, New York.

