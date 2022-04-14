FEW A.M. MIXED SHOWERS, DOWNPOURS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON

Good morning! Many of our area roads were wet yesterday evening due to passing showers, and temperatures have dropped into the upper 20s and 30s this morning. Approach the roads as if there’s black ice out there. Once we hit sunrise, any icy spots will melt. Today is going to play out in a similar fashion to Wednesday. A few showers will pass through between the early to mid-morning. These early showers could fall in the form of light snow, but should transition to mixed showers and rain later on. We won’t really see too many showers out there until the afternoon. Daytime heating will help destabilize our air, which will lead to downpours and isolated thunderstorms. Downpours will likely contain small hail. Temperatures will max out between the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday looks much drier, which should allow our temperatures to rise into the upper 50s. Dry weather will be short-lived. A weather system will work its way into northern California on Saturday, sending showery weather to the north over western Oregon. Isolated thunderstorms could occur again Saturday afternoon, but that should be the exception, not the rule. Easter Sunday still looks like it will be a beautiful day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s.

Unsettled weather resumes next week. Monday looks like it will be quite the soaker, with a transition to on & off showers Tuesday.

Take it easy on area roads this morning, and have a great Thursday!

