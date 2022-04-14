Four victims identified in fiery Highway 18 crash

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) – Officials have identified the bodies of the four people who died in a fiery car crash on Highway 18, near milepost 4 on Sunday.

According to the Oregon State Police, 46-year-old Huy Nguyen of Vancouver was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Passengers included Vam Tran of Vancouver whose age is unknown to the OSP, 19-year-old Philip Nguyen of Portland, and an unnamed 13-year-old female.

Police said their investigation revealed a gray sedan, with driver Huy Nguyen and the three passengers, was traveling west on HWY 18 when it left its lane and crashed, head-on, into a motorhome. Both vehicles caught fire.

Police declared all 4 occupants of the sedan dead at the scene. The driver and the passenger of the motorhome were not injured.

Highway 18 was shut down for over five hours while the Oregon State Police conducted the investigation.

