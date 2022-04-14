On the Go with Joe for The Dougy Center Porsche Boxster Raffle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Dougy Center, an organization that helps grieving children and families, is raffling off a 2022 Porsche Boxster.

Each raffle ticket is $100. The Dougy Center said in honor of their 25th year, only 2,500 tickets will be sold.

As of Thursday morning, there were only about 900 tickets left.

The winning ticket will be drawn on May 6 at the Dougy Center’s Reflection Benefit & Auction.

To purchase tickets for the raffle, click here or call the Dougy Center at 503-775-5683.

