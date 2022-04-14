Multnomah County commissioners to consider banning autopsies performed for paying audience

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The widow of a man whose autopsy was performed in front of a live audience in downtown Portland will speak at a Multnomah County Board meeting Thursday morning.

Thursday, commissioners will be considering outlawing autopsies performed for a paying audience, and making each violation of that law punishable by a $1,000 a day.

This comes after a public autopsy back in Oct. 2021. The man’s body was donated for medical research, but his family says what happened is not what they intended.

The event was put on by a company called Death Science and was billed as a “Cadaver Lab Class” held at the Marriot off Southwest Naito Parkway for a paying audience.

In a statement, the Marriot’s general manager said “Our hotel team was grossly misled by the client about the nature of this even. We understand the public’s concern about the activities that transpired, and we are reviewing our process for vetting medical event inquiries in light of this situation.”

Meanwhile, Elsie Saunders, the widow of the man whose body was used in the autopsy, struggled with the reality of what happened. She was quoted saying, “As far as I’m concerned, it’s horrible, unethical, and I just don’t have the words to describe it.”

An initial investigation by the Portland Police Bureau found no violations of criminal law, but they say that doesn’t mean the event didn’t violate civil law.

Thursday’s meeting with the Multnomah County Board starts at 9:30 a.m.

