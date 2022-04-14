Portland-based Gypsy Joker’s sentenced to life in prison following 2015 murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Two members of the Portland chapter of the Gypsy Joker Motorcycle Club have been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, torturing, and murdering a former club member.

U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon announced Thursday that former Gypsy Joker Portland clubhouse president Mark Leroy Dencklau, 61, of Woodburn, Oregon and Portland clubhouse member Chad Leroy Erickson, 51, of Rainier, Oregon, would spend life in prison following a December sentencing that found both guilty of murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping in aid of racketeering resulting in death, kidnapping resulting in death, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping resulting in death. Additionally, Dencklau was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy.

The charges stem from the 2015 kidnapping and murder of Robert Huggins, a Portland resident and former club member whose body was found lying in a field in Clark County on July 1, 2015.

According to the D.A.’s office, on the evening of June 30, 2015, Dencklau and other Gypsy Joker club members kidnapped Huggins from a residence in Portland and transported him to a rural property in Southwest Washington. The D.A’s office added Huggins’ body appeared severely beaten and tortured prior to his death.

“Mark Dencklau and Chad Erickson will rightfully serve the rest of their lives in federal prison. These men prided themselves in using violence to intimidate others and increase their power and influence among club members and rivals. Organized violent crime has no place in Oregon and will not be tolerated,” said Scott Erik Asphaug, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Huggins was previously stripped of his club membership for allegedly stealing from the club and after breaking into Dencklau’s Woodburn residence, tying up Dencklau’s girlfriend and stealing multiple firearms.

A third Gypsy Joker, Tiler Evan Pribbernow, 40, of Portland, was sentenced April 12 to 140 months in federal prison due to involvement in Huggins’ death.

