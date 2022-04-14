Portland’s parks see damage from snow storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)—Days after a historic April snow storm, fallen trees and branches still lay in Portland’s streets, and across trails in the city’s parks.

Portland Parks & Recreation’s Urban Forestry reported more than 630 tree-related emergencies city wide, mainly on public streets. Mark Ross, Public Information Officer for the agency, said it’s still unclear what the exact damage is across all of Portland’s Parks. He said the main focus is helping the city get moving again.

“Were looking at public safety first,” Ross said. “We need to make sure emergency responders need to get where they need to go. We need ambulances to get to hospitals, we need fire trucks to get to homes, we need doctors to get to their patients, that’s priority number one.”

In Forest Park, hikers ran into some downed trees and branches blocking portions of trail. Sarah Klecker was walking her dog, Scout, on the Lower McLeay trail but the debris became too much for her.

“We definitely had to climb over a few downed and we ended up turning around a little early,” Klecker said. “There was one where she was too little to get over and I couldn’t get over either.”

Ross said there’s fallen trees and other debris on the Wildwood trail north of Pittock Mansion, around trails in the Hoyt Arboretum, and areas in the south portion of the Marquam Nature Park. Hikers should also expect trail heads to be closed where ever there’s a road closure.

“This is something all of us is seeing an unprecedent event,” Ross said. “It’s really a shame this happened late in the season because the trees are growing and they’re flowering.”

If you do decided to go out to Forest Park, or other Portland parks, Ross said just be aware of your surroundings and always look up. This will help you react to a falling tree or branch quicker. You can also report any fallen tree or debris blocking trails or roads, you can call 503-823-TREE. In the mean time for Klecker, she said she’ll just have find a different way to get Scout’s steps in.

“Just different routes tend to be easier in the city I guess, but that’s not really hiking,” Klecker said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.