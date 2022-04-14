Sheriff’s Office rescues kittens while recovering a trove of stolen items from Damascus home

DAMASCUS, Ore. (KPTV) - Detectives rescued newborn kittens after arresting two suspects and recovering a trove of stolen items in a Damascus home Tuesday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before midnight Monday, Clackamas County deputies responded to a report of three or four suspicious people wearing headlamps and prowling cars on Southeast Widgeon Lane in Damascus. The suspects had reportedly been going through cars with headlamps at this location for several weeks.

When deputies attempted to stop the suspects in their gold pickup truck at a traffic stop, the suspects fled and got away.

Later, Portland police saw the truck driving recklessly on Southeast 131st and Powell Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m. Gresham Police later reported that the truck had been abandoned on the MAX tracks near Northeast 172nd Avenue and East Burnside.

The driver, 35-year-old Paul Angelo Costello, fled into the Burnside Firs apartment complex where he was arrested and taken into custody. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude a police officer, reckless driving and parole violation. His bail was set at $32,500.

Back in Damascus, deputies contacted and arrested another suspect, 31-year-old Yuriy T. Zvodzdetskiy. Zvodzdetskiy was found with cash, a stack of credit cards that did not belong to him, a knife, fentanyl pills, and keys modified to fit the ignition of many cars.

A search warrant of Zvodzdetskiy’s house on SE Widgeon Lane found a trove of stolen items including a stolen van and trailer, guns, identity documents, wallets, pills and catalytic converters.

Detectives also found and rescued three newborn kittens who were taken to the Oregon Humane Society for care.

Zvodzdetskiy was charged with identity theft and possession of stolen property.

