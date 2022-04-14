Suspect fires shot during arrest by police officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after firing a shot during an arrest on Southeast Foster Road, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police responded to a report about a suspected stolen van at that location. When officers arrived they found people in the car. One man got out of the car and tried to run away. When officers tried to physically detain him, he resisted and fired a shot.

No one was injured by the gunfire. Officers were able to arrest the man and seize the semiautomatic handgun.

Police said they will not identify the man in custody until he is charged with a crime.

If anyone has information about this incident and has not already been interviewed by police, they are asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov ; 503-823-0781 or Detective Calvin Goldring Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov ; 503-823-0256 and reference case number 22-98124.

