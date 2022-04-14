U-Haul and trailer stolen from Troutdale hotel recovered by Portland police

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – A loaded U-Haul truck along with a car and trailer stolen from a Troutdale hotel Wednesday morning has been recovered, according to the Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office.

The MCSO said Thursday the stolen vehicle, a Mazda Miata was recovered by the Portland Police Bureau along NE 82nd Avenue and NE Fremont Street just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was not occupied and undamaged. Roughly 20 minutes later, the trailer was recovered at SE 53rd Avenue and SE Bush Street.

Officers later found the U-Haul truck Thursday morning at SE 49th Avenue and SE Haig Street.

The U-Haul was taken overnight as the couple slept during a move to Oregon. According to the MCSO, the California couple was in midst of a move to Corbett and decided to stay at a hotel in the 1000 block of NW Graham Road. Deputies then responded to reports of the theft around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

“I feel like I’m just in shock – things just keep popping into my head, like oh, that, and that, and that,” said Melissa Enoch Rex on Wednesday. “It’s an awful ‘Welcome to Oregon.’”

Enoch Rex said that during check-in at the comfort inn, hotel staff warned them about recent crime.

Just two months ago, a couple moving to Oregon from Arizona were also staying here when their moving truck was stolen

“They cautioned us to move it up to the front where their CCV cameras could see it,” she said.

Despite the recovery, the couple has said the majority of their possessions are gone from the U-Haul. The MCSO has yet to make any arrests.

