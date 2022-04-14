Wintry Mix Possible, But Mainly Rain Showers Thursday

Another active weather day, but not nearly as active as the past few days here in Portland!

Tonight, we have seen a few thunderstorms across the region, but less reports of hail and wintry weather. Tonight showers will die down and we’ll see partly cloudy skies through tomorrow morning. Early tomorrow we see another round of showers move through. Our snow level will be around 500-1,000′, so we expect a wintry mix for most and snow possibly into the hills, but don’t expect much, if anything, to be sticking. We do not see accumulating snow on the valley floor.

We will see a few showers and sunbreaks through the day tomorrow and again a chance for thunderstorms into the afternoon. Beyond tomorrow night, there will be a few showers lingering into Friday, but we should have a mainly dry day to end the workweek. Temperatures should be in the mid-50s, with a slightly cooler and showery day for Saturday.

Easter Sunday looks like the nicest day in our 7-day forecast, with temperatures around 60, but I think we’ll see plenty of mid- and high-level clouds. We will get some sunshine in there too though.

The beginning of next week brings back showers through the first half of the week and temperatures will range from the mid to upper 50s.

