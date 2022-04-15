Advertisement

Crews searching for person reported overboard in Columbia River near Crims Island

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Crews are searching for a person who was reported overboard in the Columbia River Friday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., the United States Coast Guard tweeted that the search is happening near Crims Island.

Rescue crews, which includes the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, are currently searching for the water, land, and air.

No additional details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.

