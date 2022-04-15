Crews searching for person reported overboard in Columbia River near Crims Island

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Crews are searching for a person who was reported overboard in the Columbia River Friday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., the United States Coast Guard tweeted that the search is happening near Crims Island.

Rescue crews, which includes the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, are currently searching for the water, land, and air.

#BreakingNews #USCG crews and @SheriffCowlitz are looking for a person reported overboard in the Columbia River near Crims Island. Rescue crews are searching from the water, land, and air. Check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/RN4CG4xRFx — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) April 15, 2022

No additional details have been released at this time.

