DRIER TODAY, SHOWERS & MOUNTAIN SNOW RETURN SATURDAY

Good morning! It’s another chilly start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Be prepared for some frosty surfaces and patchy fog. Low clouds and fog will gradually lift after sunrise, giving way to some decent sunshine. Temperatures should be about 3-5 degrees warmer than yesterday, topping out in the mid 50s. I can’t rule out a shower today, but the majority of the region will be dry.

A low pressure system will move into northern California tonight and Saturday, sending moisture northward across Oregon and parts of Washington. It’s going to turn quite snowy in the Cascades and points to the east, while showery weather is expected across our western valleys. Once again, downpours and isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon. Luckily, conditions will dry out in time for Easter Sunday. Highs should top out around 60 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Our unsettled weather pattern resumes next week with multiple rounds of rain and mountain snow. There’s no threat for lowland snow west of the Cascades next week.

Have a great Friday!

