Highway 20 crash leaves three injured and one dog dead

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crash between two cars on Highway 20 East, near milepost 13, left 3 people injured and one dog dead, according to Oregon State Police.

Police’s preliminary investigation found that a white Ford F250 was driving westbound when it suddenly stopped and slid into the eastbound lane, crashing into a black GMC 3500 pickup pulling a 35 foot goose neck trailer. The Ford pickup rolled and both the driver and the passenger fell out. They were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

In the Ford pickup was an adult dog and two puppies. The adult dog died but the two puppies survived the crash.

The driver of the GMC was also taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

OSP said the highway was closed for about two hours due to the crash.

