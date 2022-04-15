Hillsboro man found guilty in child sex abuse case

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has a found a Hillsboro man guilty of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the Washington Co. District Attorney’s Office, convicted sex-offender Ronnie Don Nielson, 33, is “barred from having any contact with minors.” However, in Jan 2021, Nielson was left alone with a girl under the age of 1o who he then sexually assaulted.

The D.A.’s office said Friday that the victim told a family member about the abuse who failed to immediately inform law enforcement.

In March 2021, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Beaverton for a disturbance call. While working to defuse the situation, the victim told deputies of the abuse which prompted an official investigation.

Nielson’s sentencing is scheduled for April 29.

