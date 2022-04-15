Advertisement

Hillsboro man found guilty in child sex abuse case

Ronnie Don Nielson.
Ronnie Don Nielson.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has a found a Hillsboro man guilty of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the Washington Co. District Attorney’s Office, convicted sex-offender Ronnie Don Nielson, 33, is “barred from having any contact with minors.” However, in Jan 2021, Nielson was left alone with a girl under the age of 1o who he then sexually assaulted.

The D.A.’s office said Friday that the victim told a family member about the abuse who failed to immediately inform law enforcement.

In March 2021, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Beaverton for a disturbance call. While working to defuse the situation, the victim told deputies of the abuse which prompted an official investigation.

Nielson’s sentencing is scheduled for April 29.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jerome Wayne Hall.
Marion County deputies searching for missing Salem man
Man arrested for arson related to car fire
Man arrested for arson related to car fire
TriMet and its riders have had an unusual week. First snow to start it and then ice on the...
Snow and ice brought a week of challenges for TriMet’s MAX
TriMet and its riders have had an unusual week. First snow to start it and then ice on the...
Snow and ice brought a week of challenges for TriMet’s MAX