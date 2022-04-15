Investigation underway after drive-by shooting at Vancouver Mall

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after suspects fled an afternoon drive-by shooting at the Vancouver Mall, according to investigators.

The Vancouver Police Department said officers first responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on reports of a disturbance with a weapon in the mall’s south parking lot.

According to witnesses, gunshots were heard as a dark-colored vehicle occupied by several males drove past another vehicle in the lot. Both vehicles fled the scene afterwards.

Officers later discovered shell casings in the area of the shooting.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and no suspects have been identified, according to Vancouver P.D.

The Vancouver Police Department Safe Streets Task Force is continuing the investigation.

