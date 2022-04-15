Advertisement

Investigation underway after drive-by shooting at Vancouver Mall

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after suspects fled an afternoon drive-by shooting at the Vancouver Mall, according to investigators.

The Vancouver Police Department said officers first responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on reports of a disturbance with a weapon in the mall’s south parking lot.

According to witnesses, gunshots were heard as a dark-colored vehicle occupied by several males drove past another vehicle in the lot. Both vehicles fled the scene afterwards.

Officers later discovered shell casings in the area of the shooting.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and no suspects have been identified, according to Vancouver P.D.

The Vancouver Police Department Safe Streets Task Force is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
President Joe Biden to visit Portland next week
KPTV file image
Crews searching for person reported overboard in Columbia River near Crims Island
Pix Patisserie Easter Celebration
Pix Patisserie Easter Celebration
Orangutan Kitra holds her newborn baby. The 20-year-old first-time mom gave birth Wednesday...
Congrats, Kitra! Oregon Zoo orangutan becomes first-time mom after giving birth