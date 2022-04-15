Advertisement

Man arrested for arson related to car fire

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:35 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s Fire Investigations Unit arrested a man Thursday for arson, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

Lucas Gordon Selix-Segers was taken into custody in relation to a car fire in the area of Northeast 135th and Whitaker Way. Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set and identified Selix-Segers as the suspect.

FIU also tied Selix-Segers to another fire last August on Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Selix-Segers was charges with one count of arson 2 and one count of arson 1

