Marion County deputies searching for missing Salem man

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help locating a missing Salem man.

Deputies say they were contacted just after 1 p.m. Friday by workers at the group home Jerome Wayne Hall, 43, lives at. Hall was last seen leaving the group while on a walk around noon. MCSO say this was in the area of Ward Drive NE and Lancaster Drive NE in the unincorporated area of northeast Salem.

Hall is approximately 5′9″, 170 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and gray hoodie, white shoes, and typically wears a baseball cap. Workers are concerned for Hall’s safety due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Anyone who has seen Hall is asked to call our non-emergency dispatch at (503) 588-5032.

