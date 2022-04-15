Advertisement

OSP: Severe weather causes deadly Hwy 211 crash in Boring

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORING Ore. (KPTV) - A near head-on crash in Clackamas County left one dead along Highway 211 Thursday night.

According to the Oregon State Police, the crash happened at roughly 6 p.m. near milepost three in Boring. Early investigation shows 52-year-old Wendy Falk of Boring was travelling southbound in a gray Honda Civic when her vehicle crossed into the northbound lane a collided with a silver Dodge 1500.

At the time of the crash, the area was experiencing a severe hailstorm and freezing temperatures which OSP believes to be a contributing factor.

Falk experienced fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge 1500 suffered minor injuries and cooperated with investigators at the scene.

Highway 211 was closed for approximately three hours while OSP completed the crash investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV file image
Crews searching for person reported overboard in Columbia River near Crims Island
Pix Patisserie Easter Celebration
Pix Patisserie Easter Celebration
Orangutan Kitra holds her newborn baby. The 20-year-old first-time mom gave birth Wednesday...
Congrats, Kitra! Oregon Zoo orangutan becomes first-time mom after giving birth
Pix Patisserie Easter Celebration
Pix Patisserie Easter Celebration