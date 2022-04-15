OSP: Severe weather causes deadly Hwy 211 crash in Boring

BORING Ore. (KPTV) - A near head-on crash in Clackamas County left one dead along Highway 211 Thursday night.

According to the Oregon State Police, the crash happened at roughly 6 p.m. near milepost three in Boring. Early investigation shows 52-year-old Wendy Falk of Boring was travelling southbound in a gray Honda Civic when her vehicle crossed into the northbound lane a collided with a silver Dodge 1500.

At the time of the crash, the area was experiencing a severe hailstorm and freezing temperatures which OSP believes to be a contributing factor.

Falk experienced fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge 1500 suffered minor injuries and cooperated with investigators at the scene.

Highway 211 was closed for approximately three hours while OSP completed the crash investigation.

