Reward offered for tips in March murder of Portland Uber driver

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for help solving the March murder of Portland Uber driver Shaani Mohamed.

Officers found the 39-year-old Mohamed following a dispatch March 27 around 9:30 p.m. to NE 82nd Avenue and Milton Street. Arriving PPB units found Mohamed suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite attempts to save his life, Mohamed died on scene.

“He was a gentleman, a gentleman, very soft spoken, he was not the loudest man in the room,” Musse Olol, a family friend told FOX 12 following Mohamed’s death. “He was a family man, dedicated to his family.”

Olol said that Mohamed came to Portland about two decades ago seeking refuge.

“He came to Portland, Oregon to escape from certain violence from Somalia and this became his fate unfortunately in Portland where he sought refuge and safety,” Olol said.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime can click here.

