Snow and ice brought a week of challenges for TriMet’s MAX

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – TriMet and its riders have had an unusual week. First snow to start it and then ice on the overhead lines to end it.

The issues aren’t unheard of for winter – but we’re in April and riders say it’s been a difficult week.

“It’s a pain,” one MAX rider told FOX 12. “80 years since it snowed, yeah, kind of weird.”

Snow in April hadn’t happened in Portland for decades.

Colder than normal temperatures once again caused issues for morning commuters.

Two of the MAX lines were disrupted by ice on the overhead lines. For a little over an hour, the MAX Green Line could only run from Portland City Center/PSU to the Gateway Transit Center. Additionally, the MAX Orange Line service was disrupted Friday morning for that same issue.

Shuttle buses served ride5rs for those lines but TriMet still asked riders to be patient and expect 15-minute delays.

“I just call work and tell them I’m going to be a little late,” another commuter told FOX 12 Friday. “It seems like it’s taking longer for them to come around.”

TriMet says MAX trains typically do well in snow and some of the overhead wires have caps to keep ice at bay but not all of them.

The problem cleared once the temperatures warmed up and riders are hoping this is the last time at least for this year.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.