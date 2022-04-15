Suspected drunk driver misses drive-thru lane, crashes into In-N-Out sign in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is suspected of driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed into a fast food sign in Grants Pass.

Police said at about 1:44 a.m., on Thursday, officers were called out to the corner of Northeast 7th Street and Northeast Morgan Lane about a vehicle that had crashed into the In-N-Out Burger sign.

Following an investigation, police said the driver Raul Ortiz was arrested and booked into jail for suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

Police said the sign received “considerable” damage, but no serious injuries were reported.

Suspected drunk driver crashes into In-N-Out Burger sign (Grants Pass Police Department)

