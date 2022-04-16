2 injured in rollover crash on I-5 near Kelso

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were injured after a rollover crash on I-5 near Kelso Friday night, according to Washington State Patrol.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to I-5 south and milepost 37. They said two cars were traveling in the left lane when the car in front was hit from behind. The car that was hit rolled over the center median and came to rest in the center lane of I-5 north.

Troopers said there four people in the car that was hit. Two people, a woman and teenage girl, were injured and taken to the hospital.

The other car involved pulled over after the crash. No one in that car was injured.

