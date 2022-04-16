Hamilton performances in Portland Saturday canceled

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Performances of Hamilton scheduled at Keller Auditorium in Portland on Saturday have been canceled, the show’s organizers said.

Organizers said the shows are postponed due to a flu outbreak within the company. The show had been scheduled for performances at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Organizers said for those with tickets to hold onto them while they work to reschedule your performance. There is no other action necessary, and details will be sent by e-mail as soon as they’re available.

For any questions, you can call customer service at (503) 417-0673 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or e-mail broadway@portlandopera.org.

