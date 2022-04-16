Advertisement

Person pulled from car after crash down embankment in Vancouver

Vehicle after crash down an embankment in Vancouver.
Vehicle after crash down an embankment in Vancouver.(Vancouver Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:37 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Fire Department rescued one person who was trapped after a crash down an embankment and into a large tree Friday evening.

VFD said at about 7:45 p.m. on Friday, firefighters responded to the 5100 block of Laframbois Road. When they arrived, they found an SUV that had crashed down an embankment and into a large tree. One person was pinned inside.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws-of-life to take off both driver’s side doors to free the person. It took seven firefighters about a half-hour to get the person out. The person was taken to Peace Health Southwest hospital, but the fire department did not provide a condition.

The Vancouver Police Department is also investigating.

