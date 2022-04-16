Person pulled from car after crash down embankment in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Fire Department rescued one person who was trapped after a crash down an embankment and into a large tree Friday evening.

VFD said at about 7:45 p.m. on Friday, firefighters responded to the 5100 block of Laframbois Road. When they arrived, they found an SUV that had crashed down an embankment and into a large tree. One person was pinned inside.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws-of-life to take off both driver’s side doors to free the person. It took seven firefighters about a half-hour to get the person out. The person was taken to Peace Health Southwest hospital, but the fire department did not provide a condition.

The Vancouver Police Department is also investigating.

