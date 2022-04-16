Police chase and arrest armed suspect in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police’s Central Precinct arrested an armed man Friday just before 1 p.m. in Old Town, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police spotted Joe V. Sanders, 32, near Northwest 9th Avenue and Northwest Lovejoy Street. Sanders was armed, had several warrants out for his arrest and had a history of running from and fighting with police.

As police attempted to contact Sanders, he started to run. Police said they saw him holding a handgun. As he was running, Sanders threw his gun in the back of a passing truck before police surrounded him. He surrendered to the police.

Police later found the gun that Sanders tried to get rid of. Sanders was taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center for his warrants.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.