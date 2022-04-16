Police investigate drive-by shooting in Vancouver mall

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after suspects fled an afternoon drive-by shooting at the Vancouver Mall, according to investigators.

The Vancouver Police Department said officers first responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m., Thursday on reports of a disturbance with a weapon in the mall’s south parking lot.

According to witnesses, gunshots were heard as a dark-colored vehicle occupied by several men drove past another vehicle in the lot. Both vehicles fled the scene afterwards.

Officers later discovered shell casings in the area of the shooting.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and no suspects have been identified, according to Vancouver P.D.

Eric Olsen said he was waiting for his bus when he heard the gunshots.

“I was just waiting for the bus, out here soaking up sun rays in the parking lot, listening to my music on my phone and all of a sudden all I heard was pow, pow, pow, pow,” said Olsen. “It was like 5, 6 shots that went off. My first thought was ‘Not Vancouver. I hear all this in Portland, not Vancouver. Come on.’ I’m getting sick of the violence, just like everyone else is.”

Olsen uses the bus stop frequently and said the shooting was concerning.

“I’ll be more cautious and more alert, but it’s upsetting that people think the only solution to their problems is violence. There are other ways to handle problems. All that causes is more suffering,” he said.

Moriah Hasan owns MisMoh Beauty Lounge near the Vancouver Mall. She says she didn’t hear the shooting on Thursday.

“I had no idea that happened yesterday and I was here,” Hasan said. “I heard the sirens, but I just assumed it was an ambulance or firetruck going to the hospital nearby. They use this street to go around traffic.”

While she said she isn’t concerned with this recent shooting, Hasan said crime has been steadily increasing in Vancouver over the years.

“It’s getting out of control,” said Hasan. “I was born and raised in Northeast Portland and came over here in ‘06 and just the changes that have been happening, the violence and the crime, it’s just out of control. It’s scary to think about how much it has increased over the years.”

The Vancouver Police Department Safe Streets Task Force is continuing the investigation.

