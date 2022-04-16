Reckless driver eludes police, arrested with drugs, ammunition and money

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man and woman were arrested Friday night just before 8 p.m. after trying to run away from police, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Dale A. Field, 38, was speeding and driving recklessly with passenger Brittany A. Hess-Eley, 30, when police tried to stop them. Field did not comply and drove away.

Officers who tried to stop them did not follow but the Air Support Unit tracked them and saw Field driving recklessly into oncoming lanes of traffic, running red lights and driving on sidewalks.

Field and Hess-Eley jumped out of the car near Southeast 127th avenue and Southeast Woodward Street where they were arrested by police with the help of a K9.

Officers found them with a loaded gun, ammunition, drugs and money. Field and Hess-Eley were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Field was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, reckless driving, attempt to elude by vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, and delivery of a controlled substance. Hess-Eley was booked on warrants out for her arrest.

