Return to Showers & Possible Thunderstorms Saturday

Good morning and happy Saturday!

We’re back to some showery and cooler weather today. This morning, things are mostly dry, and temperatures range from the mid 30s to the low 40s across the region. We will stay mostly dry this morning, although there will be widespread snow showers across the eastern part of the state. By around lunchtime we have the potential for some showers to start popping up in the metro area and will likely see some showers on and off through the afternoon. We have a slight chance for seeing some isolated thunderstorms, which could again bring hail, downpours, and lightning.

But, by tonight things dry out and our skies clear out as well. Tomorrow looks like it is going to be a great Easter for anyone with outdoor plans. We should see temperatures right around 60. Skies will range from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, but we will get some sunshine as well.

By Monday, we’re back to wet weather, and it could be quite wet on Monday. Showers linger for Tuesday as well. Both days will be a bit cooler, but we’re back to 60s mid-week.

Expect another round of rain to arrive in the second half of the day Wednesday and a few showers linger around Thursday. We will likely see a light shower or sprinkle Friday afternoon, but it looks like it should be a mainly dry day with some more sunshine.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.