Showers, thunderstorm chances Saturday & a beautiful Easter Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Happy Friday!

It feels like such a novelty to have a calm, sunny afternoon and evening after all of the crazy weather we’ve seen this week! We’re still cooler than average, with temperatures topping out in the mid 50s for the Portland metro area under blue skies and sunshine. This is the 7th day in a row of below-average high temperatures.

We’re dry for the rest of the night in the western valleys, but then a system moving up from northern California tonight will start to cloud us up and bring widespread snow to the Cascades, central and eastern Oregon. There are some winter weather advisories in effect for the Cascades and Blue Mountains as travel could become difficult with the snow accumulation and the chance for thundershowers and hail.

It’s possible some areas west of the Cascades see some patchy fog tomorrow. Showers will pop up late morning or early afternoon here in the western valleys, and isolated thunderstorms and stronger downpours are possible Saturday afternoon. Some areas could see hail or graupel. It looks like we’ll start to clear up by Saturday evening.

Easter Sunday looks great! We’ll be around 60 degrees in the Portland metro area with partly cloudy skies.

We’re back to a wet pattern for the majority of next week, with Monday looking like the wettest day. We should warm up into the low 60s by the end of the work week. Overnight lows are back into the 40s, so we won’t have to worry about lowland snow in the western valleys.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.