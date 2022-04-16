Advertisement

Police: Suspects use stolen pickup truck to steal money from McMinnville ATM

Image: KPTV File(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - McMinnville police officers are looking for the suspects who used a stolen pickup to steal money from an ATM early Saturday morning.

Police said at about 3:20 a.m. Saturday, an ATM at Chase Bank in the 1600 block of Northeast Highway 99W was broken into and an undisclosed amount of money was taken. Officers said the tactics used in the theft are like other ATM thefts across the country in recent years.

Police said a stolen pickup truck was used in the theft. It was found parked and empty on a residential street near the bank. At the time of the theft, the pickup had not yet been reported stolen. It is likely it had been stolen from the owner’s house in the northeast part of McMinnville shortly before the theft was committed.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (503) 434-6500 and ask to speak with the on-duty patrol supervisor.

