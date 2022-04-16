Vancouver little league trying to track down stolen lawnmower

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Authorities in Vancouver are hoping you can help track down the criminals who stole equipment from a little league team.

Salmon Creek Little League said on Tuesday morning, someone broke into their storage trailers behind Gaiser Middle School. A riding lawnmower worth $8,000 was stolen along with a push mower.

The little league, which is run by volunteers, said times are already tough. Now, they just got tougher.

“Coming by a new piece of equipment like this does not come easy,” Melanie Heaton with the Salmon Creek Little League said. “Especially coming out of the pandemic. Registration numbers were low, were slowly starting to come up and build that back up. But even then, we took a huge hit because of (COVID-19) and the pandemic.”

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. If you have any information, please give them a call.

