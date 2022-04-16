‘We weren’t forgotten.’ Lake Oswego baseball player recovering from brain injury

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lake Oswego baseball team has a ten member senior class as the boys have grown up with the game and grown up together through some of the toughest times in life

Fox 12′s high school spotlight with the Lakers is on what was a very significant ceremonial first pitch for a rivalry game this evening against Lakeridge.

“It feels unique. It kind of feels like it used to be,” said Jack Ferraro, a senior at Lake Oswego High School.

From little league to senior year, 17-year-old Ferraro enjoys nothing more than being at the yard with his lifelong laker buddies in Lake Oswego.

“I always had a knack for this sport and it’s just kind of stuck with me,” he said.

Always with a love for the game, Ferraro hasn’t been able to play ball since the summer leading into freshman year.

“I am left-handed and it’s the left side of my body that has taken the impact from the brain injury,” he said.

Ferraro was one of three kids badly injured when the Suburban they were riding in crossed the center line of Highway 212 and collided with a dump truck head-on that life-altering Sunday morning in November of 2018.

“It was very tough. It was very traumatic for all of us, but I feel like we grew from it and became closer together and just created better friendships,” said Asher Abreau, another Lake Oswego Senior.

A friends’ father was killed on impact while Ferraro continues to re-learn life after suffering a severe brain injury.

“He serves as a reminder that things can be a lot worse, but he also serves as a reminder to stay positive because I have never seen Jack get angry or made really, he is just always staying positive,” said senior Kellen Krebs.

“He was the hardest worker. He was our right-fielder and when I first knew him, he wasn’t the greatest but by the end he was the starting right-fielder. He worked his butt off. He knew how to work hard, and he was there every day working hard,” said senior Andrew Wong.

What was true then, is still true now, Ferrero is a battler.

“I remember wanting to play the whole time I was in the hospital. The poor neuropsychologist. I think I tortured him,” he said.

After three months of 9th grade spent in hospitals, Ferrero continues his journey back to more of who he was and he can be with constant physical and occupational therapy at Shriners Children’s Hospital.

“I can feel my hand, I just can’t make it do what I want to do. I’ve been told it’s ‘use it, or lose it’, so if I use in the activities that I would do in my life, then that is how I am going to get it back,” he said.

On Friday night before the three rivers league showdown with the rival school from across the lake, the Lakeridge pacers a successful ceremonial first pitch that was more than four years in the making on the mound in front of the community that always has Ferrero’s back.

“They were there for us the whole time, we weren’t forgotten, and I think that is the part that is the biggest thing for all us, at least for me,” said Ferrero.

“I feel like a lot of us are dedicated to each other because we want each other to win, we want to succeed, and we are also playing for Jack too because this is the last time we are playing, and the last time Jack gets to watch us too and be around baseball and be around his friends,” said Krebs.

