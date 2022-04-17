Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 1-year-old

Police in Georgia are searching for 1-year-old Nala Norwood.
Police in Georgia are searching for 1-year-old Nala Norwood.
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Monroe, Georgia, have issued a Levi’s Call (Georgia’s Amber Alert) for a missing 1-year-old girl.

The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and weighs about 20 pounds.

Police say she was abducted by Gregory Deonte Norwood, 31. He is 6 feet tall, has brown eyes and black hair, and weighs about 185 pounds.

They are believed to be in a blue Chevy Malibu with Georgia license CRU7471.

Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-1111.

