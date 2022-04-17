April weather causes power outages in Sandy

SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands across the area have been dealing with power outages this week following historic snowfall. Today, the city of Sandy experienced an outage affecting at least 2,000 for several hours.

“I came to work for a couple of hours and then all of a sudden I was helping a customer and all the power went out.” said Pat Krause. He works at the Quik Mart on Highway 26 just outside city limits. They had to turn away customers after they lost power.

“We had a lot of customers that were upset, but some don’t understand it’s out of our power,” said Krause. “So they get upset, but there is nothing we can do about it. This is the first time this has happened since I started in September.”

Portland General Electric’s outage map confirmed an outage affecting at least 2,000 for two to three hours. Traffic lights and the gas pumps were affected and several restaurants either stopped delivering or closed for the day due to the outage.

“I’ll be here open until 11, so when it comes on we want everyone to come and get gas,” said Krause. “We have the cheapest gas around at 4:35 a gallon.”

Portland General Electric’s outage map stated residents could see the outage fixed by 9:30 p.m., but the power came back on around 6 p.m. Fox 12 reached out to PGE to get the cause of the outage, but we have not heard back.

