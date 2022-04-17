Dry & Warmer Easter Sunday

Happy Easter to all who celebrate!

Easter Sunday looks like it’s going to be a beautiful day! We will start with high clouds, but plenty of sunshine as well. Throughout the day we are going to see clouds increasing, but we will remain dry. We should see temperatures right around 60, however, the cloud cover could prevent temperatures from getting quite that warm. But, if not, it will be close! The weak high pressure we’re seeing will shift east today.Late tonight into tomorrow morning, we will see the arrival of a low, bringing precipitation to the coast late tonight and wet weather for the western valleys Monday. We will likely see light showers tomorrow morning, then heavier precipitation through the day tomorrow.

We will be in a wet period for much of the rest of the week. Showers will continue Tuesday and we could see enough instability to get some thunderstorms again. Wednesday looks to start dry, but later in the day we see the return of more rain. Some showers linger for Thursday and Friday could see a few light showers, but little precipitation is expected this day.

Saturday looks like it will be a mainly dry day with decreasing cloud cover.

