Group damages property, businesses and police station during march in north Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A group marched through north Portland on Saturday night, causing damage to businesses, public property and the North Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 8 p.m. Saturday, a group gathered at Peninsula Park in the 700 block of North Rosa Parks Way. About an hour later, the group began to march.

During the march, several businesses and other property were damaged. Police said some members broke windows of businesses, launched explosive devices and defaced property with graffiti. Three bus shelters were damaged. Numerous street signs were covered with graffiti.

The group made its way to the North Precinct, where some of those involved started an arson fire in a dumpster. PPB officers tried to put it out with fire extinguishers, but needed to call in Portland Fire & Rescue to completely put it out.

PPB said no arrests were immediately made, but it is continuing to investigate. If anyone has information, including photos, video or suspect information, please e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-101241.

