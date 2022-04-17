Nice, dry Easter then a wet start to the work week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We had a bit of a mixed bag as far as weather again today-- the showers that we saw in the western valleys this afternoon didn’t bring us much rain, but we did see thunderstorms, strong wind gusts, some downpours and hail/graupel in some areas, particularly through the Gorge and in the foothills and mountains. Our skies have cleared out quite a bit this evening, and we should be dry all the way through Easter Sunday.

Temperatures will be around 60 degrees in the Portland metro area, with a sunnier morning and a cloudier afternoon. Great for doing anything outdoors! Wind should be pretty light, too.

A strong front will bring rain to the coast Sunday night, but it’ll be Monday morning before we see the precipitation here in the valleys. Expect some strong southerly wind gusts with that system. Monday is going to be a pretty wet day, with rainfall totals somewhere in that half inch to three quarters of an inch range for the metro area.

The unsettled, showery pattern will continue for the rest of the work week, with another chance for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. We may catch a break from the wet weather on Friday, and our temperatures should be into the low 60s to finish up the week.

Happy Easter!

