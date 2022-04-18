1 dead, 3 juveniles injured in SE Portland shooting; investigation ongoing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured in the Centennial neighborhood Sunday evening.

At about 8:43 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a male dead. Three juvenile males were found with gunshot injuries.

The three victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Police said one had life-threatening injuries, while the other two had non-life-threatening injuries.

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Police have not released any further details at this time.

Southeast 162nd Avenue will be closed from Southeast Stark Street to Southeast Alder Street during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871, or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.

