Alaska Airlines no longer requiring masks on flights

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Alaska Airlines has announced face masks are now optional for all guests and employees aboard the company’s flights.

The decision follows a federal judge’s ruling in Florida that cancelled the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic.

The ruling was made by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, who added the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

Alaska Airlines responded following the national change with a released statement Monday afternoon.

BREAKING: Face masks are officially optional in airports and onboard all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights, effective immediately. Full statement: https://t.co/zVonJVowr7 — Alaska Airlines News (@AlaskaAirNews) April 18, 2022

“It has been a long 24 months with nearly constant change. I could not be prouder of our frontline employees who have handled every pivot focusing on safety and the care we’re known for,” said VP of safety and security at Alaska Airlines Max Tidwell. “We’re also thankful for our guests who remained considerate, patient and stood by us throughout every twist and turn.”

As for guests banned for refusing to wear masks, Alaska Airlines said those “whose behavior was particularly egregious” when refusing will remain banned despite the rescinded policy.

The company further stated valued safety practices and preparation for the unexpected.

“Even as more pandemic protocols and policies ease, our team will remain vigilant and prepared for whatever may come next,” Alaska Airlines said in Monday’s release. “While we sincerely hope most of these challenges are in our rear-view mirror, we are confident we will be ready to respond if faced with another COVID wave or even a new virus.”

