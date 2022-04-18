Boat damaged by fire in North Portland Harbor, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A boat was damaged early Monday morning after it caught fire in the North Portland Harbor.

Just after 3 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the south channel dock on North Bridgeton Road. Crews arrived to the scene and found a 40-foot boat fully-involved.

Crews on land and water worked to extinguish the fire. PF&R said a fuel fire began at the stern which required crews to use dry chemical extinguishers to completely extinguish the fire.

Once the fire was under control, PF&R said crews shifted focus to preventing the boat from sinking and protecting the environment.

No one was onboard the boat at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause is currently under investigation.

