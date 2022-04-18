Creative Culture Portland is making crafting extra sweet

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – A new DIY studio opened up over the weekend, and this spot is combining crafting fun with a sweet treat!

In addition to crafts that change seasonally, Creative Culture Portland is serving up over the top milkshakes to satisfy your sweet tooth.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the studio ahead of it’s opening to learn more about the crafts, milkshake and plant bar the studio has to offer.

Check out their crafting and milkshake menu on their website.

